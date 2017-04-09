Newport News man taken into custody a...

Newport News man taken into custody after standoff at home

Newport News police say a man has been taken into custody after a standoff with officers responding to a report of a domestic assault. Police were told that an intoxicated male, armed with a handgun, had assaulted his wife, who was able to leave the residence.

