Newport News man pleads guilty after ...

Newport News man pleads guilty after using Facebook to solicit minors

Hernandez exchanged messages with an unidentified girl using the Facebook messenger application, and received images of child pornography of another young girl through Facebook messenger. On December 2, 2016, officials executed a federal search warrant at Hernandez's residence, and took his computers and other media storage items.

