Newport News man hopes surveillance v...

Newport News man hopes surveillance video deters criminals

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

The unsettled nature of John Currie's office reveals how little time he has spent there since taking over as Tenness NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A man contacted 10 On Your Side with home surveillance video showing two men breaking into his car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Susanm 1,512,733
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 hr mdbuilder 63,611
News NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08) Tue Democrat Hero 988
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 3 Into The Night 8,124
News CNU's $5 million, 7,000-square-foot house will ... (Aug '08) Apr 3 Iamthesam 220
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Apr 2 Georgie-Porgie 2,371
News Snow creates some havoc, some fun (Mar '09) Apr 2 Martin garey 8
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,078,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC