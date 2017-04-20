Newport News man arrested for allegedly choking, pushing woman during argument
Officers spoke to the the victim, a 22-year-old woman, who told them she was assaulted by the father of her child, 22-year-old Kendrick Gethers. The victim said an argument broke out between her and Gethers while they were in the car.
