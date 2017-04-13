Newport News man accused of robbing H...

Newport News man accused of robbing Hampton man at gunpoint

Hampton Police officers responded to a robbery complaint in the 100 block of Maplewood Street around 3:20 p.m. The victim, a 52-year-old Hampton man, told officers that he was approached by an unknown man. The man allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded property from the victim.

