Newport News gang member sentenced to...

Newport News gang member sentenced to 30 years for fatal shooting

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

A gang member who pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy and use of a firearm resulting in death was sentenced today to 30 years in prison on Thursday. According to court documents and testimony, Finnell was a lieutenant in the Black P-Stones gang headed by Michael Hopson between 2007 and 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Yeah 1,519,573
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Thu Into The Night 8,136
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu Patriot AKA Bozo 63,620
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Apr 18 Stephanie 50
News Ralliers brave rain, cold to protest gov't spen... (Apr '09) Apr 17 Martin garey 19
News Street Smart: Peninsula pedestrians urged to be... (Apr '11) Apr 15 Martin garey 3
News Overnight shooting leaves 17-year-old dead in York (Dec '07) Apr 14 Martin garey 116
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,922 • Total comments across all topics: 280,460,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC