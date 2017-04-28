Newport News father arrested after in...

Newport News father arrested after injured infant arrives at hospital

Police say they received a referral from Child Protective Services after the baby was taken to the hospital by medics with what "may be serious injuries." After she was examined at a local hospital, the child was transferred to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters .

