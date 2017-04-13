Newport News City Council approves relief incentive for Fairlead Boatworks
The Newport News Economic Development Authority wants to offer Fairlead Boatworks some incentives to help them recover after an environmental dig went longer than expected and disrupted business for about 100 days. The Newport News Economic Development Authority wants to offer Fairlead Boatworks some incentives to help them recover after an environmental dig went longer than expected and disrupted business for about 100 days.
