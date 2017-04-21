Newport News businesswoman wants to connect folks in 'village' to help refugees
Wendy Drucker doesn't consider herself one of the Peninsula's "movers and shakers" even though she runs a local real estate services company and serves on various boards. Still, her reputation is why community volunteer and psychiatrist Rabia Jafri reached out to Drucker for help in assisting refugees who are now living in Newport News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Realtime
|1,522,461
|Newport News cop goes to trial today (Feb '10)
|23 hr
|Martin garey
|8
|W & M students to protest banning of gay marriage (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|34
|Time magazine names Obama 'Person of the Year';... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Cornflake Trailer...
|81
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|Linda9653
|2,372
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 20
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC