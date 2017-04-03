Newport-News 15 mins ago 10:38 a.m.Police: Newport News man arrested for DUI had child in car
A man is facing drunk driving and child neglect charges after he allegedly failed a field sobriety test during a traffic stop. On April 7, Newport News police officers reported seeing a car weaving and unable to maintain its lane in the area of Loftis Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue.
