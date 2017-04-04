New Orleans-style 'SnoBalls' now served in Poquoson
People in Poquoson searching for icy relief as temperatures climb can turn to the new Pelican's SnoBalls at 550 Wythe Creek Road. The shop, which serves up New Orleans-style shaved ice in more than 100 flavors, opened Thursday, according to a news release.
