Navy to Christen Submarine Indiana

Navy to Christen Submarine Indiana

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: U.S. Department of Defense

The Navy will christen its newest Virginia-class fast attack submarine, the future USS Indiana , during an 11 a.m. EDT ceremony Saturday, April 29 at Huntington Ingalls Shipyard in Newport News, Virginia. Vice President Mike Pence, who previously served as the 50th governor of Indiana, will deliver the ceremony's principal address.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min USAsince1680 1,522,593
News York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09) 1 hr Martin garey 19
News Newport News cop goes to trial today (Feb '10) Wed Martin garey 8
News W & M students to protest banning of gay marriage (Nov '08) Tue Martin garey 34
News Time magazine names Obama 'Person of the Year';... (Dec '08) Apr 22 Cornflake Trailer... 81
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 22 Patty Myers 8,138
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Apr 21 Linda9653 2,372
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,482 • Total comments across all topics: 280,598,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC