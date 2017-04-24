Navy to Christen Submarine Indiana
The Navy will christen its newest Virginia-class fast attack submarine, the future USS Indiana , during an 11 a.m. EDT ceremony Saturday, April 29 at Huntington Ingalls Shipyard in Newport News, Virginia. Vice President Mike Pence, who previously served as the 50th governor of Indiana, will deliver the ceremony's principal address.
