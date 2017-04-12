McAuliffe tours Virginia Living Museum
Gov. Terry McAuliffe visits Virginia Living Museum during his "Cabinet on the Road" tour. Take a look inside the tour and what McAuliffe has to say about the Virginia Living Museum's impact.
