Man Convicted in Slaying Seeks to Have Sentence Reduced
A man who says he's serving an unfairly long prison sentence because his jury thought he would be eligible for parole is asking Gov. Terry McAuliffe for relief. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Jerome D. Cooper received a 70-year prison sentence in 1999 after being convicted of murder and other charges in Newport News.
