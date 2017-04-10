House Fire in Newport News ignited by...

House Fire in Newport News ignited by stove

22 min ago

A Southeast Newport News home was damaged by fire after a resident told fire officials she forgot to turn off the stove after cooking, an official said. Firefighters responded to fire at the home in the 1100 block of 37th Street shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, Capt.

