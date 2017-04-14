Hampton Police still searching for suspect after making two burglary arrests
On March 27, around 3 a.m., multiple suspects forced entry into the AT&T Mobile store located in the 2100 block of Coliseum Drive. On April 5, around 5:30 a.m., three suspects forced entry into the Cricket Wireless store located in the first block of West Mercury Boulevard.
