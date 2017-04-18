Funding for Newport News Community Support Groups

Newport News would give almost level funding to community support groups next fiscal year under City Manager Cindy Rohlf's proposed budget.The city received about $17.2 million in requests for funding from these agencies, defined as groups that provide services to residents that the city "depends on." They range from cultural and tourism groups, health and emergency services, military, seniors, victim services, youth programs and regional groups, like Hampton Roads Transit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.