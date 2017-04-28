Friday First Warning Traffic Alerts - Midtown Tunnel closure, bridge openings and road work
NEWPORT NEWS -Contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation will close all lanes in both directions on Industrial Park Drive directly beneath the Interstate 64 overpasses between Trusswood Lane and Ridgeview Drive from 7 p.m. on Friday, April 28, until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 1. Access to businesses will be maintained throughout the closure from either Jefferson Avenue or Warwick Boulevard.
