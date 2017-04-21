First Warning Traffic-Friday road/tunnel closures and changes to construction schedules
TUNNEL CLOSURES: FRIDAY:US 58 EAST Midtown Tunnel full closure from Friday, April 21 at 8 pm - Monday, April 24 at 5 am. VA 164 EAST London Blvd double lane closure start Monday HAMPTON ROADS CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE, TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION: I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: I-64 east: Single-lane closure at Denbigh Boulevard April 21, from 12 a.m. until 7 a.m. Full ramp closure from I-64 west at VA-143 Camp Peary April 21, from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning for preliminary survey work.
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|29 min
|copout
|1,519,813
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|6 hr
|Linda9653
|2,372
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|know it All
|8,137
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Apr 18
|Stephanie
|50
|Ralliers brave rain, cold to protest gov't spen... (Apr '09)
|Apr 17
|Martin garey
|19
|Street Smart: Peninsula pedestrians urged to be... (Apr '11)
|Apr 15
|Martin garey
|3
