First Warning Traffic-Friday road/tunnel closures and changes to construction schedules

TUNNEL CLOSURES: FRIDAY:US 58 EAST Midtown Tunnel full closure from Friday, April 21 at 8 pm - Monday, April 24 at 5 am. VA 164 EAST London Blvd double lane closure start Monday HAMPTON ROADS CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE, TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION: I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: I-64 east: Single-lane closure at Denbigh Boulevard April 21, from 12 a.m. until 7 a.m. Full ramp closure from I-64 west at VA-143 Camp Peary April 21, from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning for preliminary survey work.

