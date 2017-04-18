Escaped Newport News inmate captured in Ohio
Thomas Douglas Brabham was undergoing physical therapy at the hospital when he escaped wearing only his blue hospital gown, according to the Newport News Police Department. Brabham was originally arrested by Newport News Police on March 25 and was being held in the Newport News City Jail.
