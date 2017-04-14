Ella mural comes to downtown Newport ...

Ella mural comes to downtown Newport News

44 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Fitzgerald was born in Newport News on April 25, 1917, and lived in the city for her childhood before moving to Yonkers in the 1920s. The City of Newport News unveiled a 3-foot mock mural for the real mural which will located in downtown Newport News in honor of Fitzgerald's 100th birthday.

