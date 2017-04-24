Ella Fitzgerald's Century of Swingby Deroy Murdock One hundred years...
They named her Ella Jane. The proud parents could not know that their daughter would grow up to become a beloved artist, a principal architect of jazz, and, as is widely recognized, the finest female vocalist of the 20th century.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Susanm
|1,522,229
|Newport News cop goes to trial today (Feb '10)
|9 hr
|Martin garey
|8
|W & M students to protest banning of gay marriage (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|34
|Time magazine names Obama 'Person of the Year';... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Cornflake Trailer...
|81
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|Linda9653
|2,372
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 20
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC