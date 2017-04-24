Ella Fitzgerald's Century of Swingby ...

Ella Fitzgerald's Century of Swingby Deroy Murdock One hundred years...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: National Review Online

They named her Ella Jane. The proud parents could not know that their daughter would grow up to become a beloved artist, a principal architect of jazz, and, as is widely recognized, the finest female vocalist of the 20th century.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Susanm 1,522,229
News Newport News cop goes to trial today (Feb '10) 9 hr Martin garey 8
News W & M students to protest banning of gay marriage (Nov '08) Tue Martin garey 34
News Time magazine names Obama 'Person of the Year';... (Dec '08) Apr 22 Cornflake Trailer... 81
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 22 Patty Myers 8,138
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Apr 21 Linda9653 2,372
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Apr 20 Patriot AKA Bozo 63,620
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,559 • Total comments across all topics: 280,579,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC