Discount Cleaners on Oyster Point Road robbed Friday afternoon
A man took money from an Oyster Point Plaza business Friday, officials said. The man, about 5 feet 8 inches in his mid-20s, walked into the Discount Cleaners store in the 300 block of Oyster Point Road and implied he had a gun, said Newport News Detective L.D. LeGrande.
