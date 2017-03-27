Discount Cleaners on Oyster Point Roa...

Discount Cleaners on Oyster Point Road robbed Friday afternoon

Saturday Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

A man took money from an Oyster Point Plaza business Friday, officials said. The man, about 5 feet 8 inches in his mid-20s, walked into the Discount Cleaners store in the 300 block of Oyster Point Road and implied he had a gun, said Newport News Detective L.D. LeGrande.

