Crime 8 mins ago 11:14 a.m.Search for man who robbed Newport News Hardee's
Investigators say that at about 5 a.m., a man armed with a silver handgun walked into the restaurant in the 1100 block of Warwick Boulevard. The suspect pointed the gun at one of the employees and walked her to the back of the store, and told her to get money from the safe.
