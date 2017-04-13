Contract talks updated at Newport News Shipbuilding

Contract talks between Newport News Shipbuilding and its largest union had focused on an extension of the current pact, but that appears to be off the table for now, according to information from both sides. Talks will now apparently focus on forging a new, long-term contract to replace the one that expires July 9. The company, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries , posted a labor negotiations update Thursday on its website and Facebook page.

