Color Me Rad 5K at City Center in Newport News
The annual Color Me Rad 5K was held on Sunday April 23, 2017 at City Center. The events festive colors symbolize the end of winter and the beginning of spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|12 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|1,521,835
|W & M students to protest banning of gay marriage (Nov '08)
|7 hr
|Martin garey
|34
|Time magazine names Obama 'Person of the Year';... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Cornflake Trailer...
|81
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|Linda9653
|2,372
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 20
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Apr 18
|Stephanie
|50
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC