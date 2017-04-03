Clerk grazed by bullet outside of New...

Clerk grazed by bullet outside of Newport News gas station

Monday

On April 2 at approximately 4:21 p.m., Newport News Police were called to the Kangaroo gas station in the 600 block of J. Clyde Morris Blvd. The clerk told police the incident happened on the side of the store behind a green dumpster. He stated he was taking out the trash when he saw a man wearing a gray shirt arguing with another man.

