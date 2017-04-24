Celebrating Ella Fitzgerald's Life Through the Objects That Defined Her Career
LP cover First Lady of Song, c. 1955: Contains a selection of Fitzgerald's recordings for Decca Records from 1947-55.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Susanm
|1,522,229
|Newport News cop goes to trial today (Feb '10)
|9 hr
|Martin garey
|8
|W & M students to protest banning of gay marriage (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|34
|Time magazine names Obama 'Person of the Year';... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Cornflake Trailer...
|81
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|Linda9653
|2,372
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 20
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC