Bystander shot after witnessing argument in Newport News
A 31-year-old man was shot in his leg after witnessing an argument near the 4200 block of Roanoke Avenue, early Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers received a call around 2:30 a.m. for a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left thigh.
