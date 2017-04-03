Authorities search for detainee who escaped from hospital
The Newport News Sheriff's Office said in a statement that 32-year-old Thomas Brabham of Emporia escaped Wednesday. Media outlets report Brabham was arrested March 25 in connection with 14 burglaries.
