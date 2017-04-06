April offers deals, special events for children of military families

Happening this weekend: Shows at the American Theatre and Kimball Theatre, a new NASA art exhibit opens at the Peninsula Fine Arts Center and the Virignia Living Museum celebrates the Month of the Military Child with half-priced admission for military children. Happening this weekend: Shows at the American Theatre and Kimball Theatre, a new NASA art exhibit opens at the Peninsula Fine Arts Center and the Virignia Living Museum celebrates the Month of the Military Child with half-priced admission for military children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.