Aircraft Carrier Gerald R. Ford Returns from sea trials
Raw video from a Newport News Shipbuilding tugboat of the ruturn of the Gerald R. Ford to Hampton Roads after sea trials. Raw video from a Newport News Shipbuilding tugboat of the ruturn of the Gerald R. Ford to Hampton Roads after sea trials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|13 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,516,321
|Overnight shooting leaves 17-year-old dead in York (Dec '07)
|23 hr
|Martin garey
|116
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Apr 12
|Martin garey
|21
|Review: Mr Hubbard's Driving School (Sep '11)
|Apr 12
|Appalled Former S...
|29
|12-year-old caught with knife, screwdriver at N...
|Apr 11
|frozen
|1
|Sea trials begin for Navy's newest class of air...
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Apr 8
|Anonymous
|271
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC