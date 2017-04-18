After successful first sea trials, future USS Gerald R. Ford prepares for what's next
The Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford returned to Hampton Roads Friday after getting underway at sea for the first time. Those sea trials included members of the Ford's crew, representatives from Newport News Shipbuilding and several Navy components working together to test and demonstrate many of the ship's key components and systems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Guest
|1,517,933
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|6 hr
|Stephanie
|50
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|14 hr
|Universal Soldier
|63,618
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|23 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,127
|Ralliers brave rain, cold to protest gov't spen... (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Martin garey
|19
|Street Smart: Peninsula pedestrians urged to be... (Apr '11)
|Apr 15
|Martin garey
|3
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Apr 12
|Martin garey
|21
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC