Abbitt Realty opens Williamsburg area...

Abbitt Realty opens Williamsburg area office

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Abbitt Realty Co. said it opened its fourth office, at 1312 Jamestown Road near Williamsburg, to help its growth in the Historic Triangle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Injudgement 1,515,106
News Sea trials begin for Navy's newest class of air... 22 hr Blink 1
Review: Mr Hubbard's Driving School (Sep '11) Sun Kaylex9 28
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) Apr 8 Martin garey 19
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Apr 8 Anonymous 271
News Thieves look to Internet (Mar '09) Apr 7 Martin garey 15
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 6 Dudley 8,122
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,627 • Total comments across all topics: 280,212,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC