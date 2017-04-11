12-year-old caught with knife, screwd...

12-year-old caught with knife, screwdriver at Newport News middle school

There are 1 comment on the WAVY-TV Portsmouth story from Tuesday, titled 12-year-old caught with knife, screwdriver at Newport News middle school. In it, WAVY-TV Portsmouth reports that:

A 12-year-old girl was caught carrying a knife and a screwdriver in her purse at school Monday, according to police. Newport News police say a Mary Passage Middle School security officer overheard the girl and another classmate arguing about a knife during lunch.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
frozen

Astoria, NY

#1 22 hrs ago
why did this happen why?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min Cheech the Conser... 1,515,509
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) 2 hr Martin garey 21
Review: Mr Hubbard's Driving School (Sep '11) 2 hr Appalled Former S... 29
News Sea trials begin for Navy's newest class of air... Apr 10 Blink 1
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Apr 8 Anonymous 271
News Thieves look to Internet (Mar '09) Apr 7 Martin garey 15
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 6 Dudley 8,122
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,245,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC