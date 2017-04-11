12-year-old caught with knife, screwdriver at Newport News middle school
There are 1 comment on the WAVY-TV Portsmouth story from Tuesday, titled 12-year-old caught with knife, screwdriver at Newport News middle school. In it, WAVY-TV Portsmouth reports that:
A 12-year-old girl was caught carrying a knife and a screwdriver in her purse at school Monday, according to police. Newport News police say a Mary Passage Middle School security officer overheard the girl and another classmate arguing about a knife during lunch.
#1 22 hrs ago
why did this happen why?
