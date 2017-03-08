What will Newport News City Council d...

What will Newport News City Council do to fill the vacancy of City Manager

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Now that City Manager Jim Bourey resigned, what will Newport News City Council look for to fill the vacancy of Bourey's departure? Now that City Manager Jim Bourey resigned, what will Newport News City Council look for to fill the vacancy of Bourey's departure? Now that City Manager Jim Bourey resigned, what will Newport News City Council look for to fill the vacancy of Bourey's departure?

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 23 min Cheech the Conser... 1,504,273
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Well Well 8,054
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 8 hr Georgie-Porgie 2,367
News Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08) 19 hr lol 32
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu Black mom 63,481
News Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08) Thu WatchHim 19
church of satan Wed Norbert of Norview 2
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,238 • Total comments across all topics: 279,461,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC