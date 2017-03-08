What will Newport News City Council do to fill the vacancy of City Manager
Now that City Manager Jim Bourey resigned, what will Newport News City Council look for to fill the vacancy of Bourey's departure? Now that City Manager Jim Bourey resigned, what will Newport News City Council look for to fill the vacancy of Bourey's departure? Now that City Manager Jim Bourey resigned, what will Newport News City Council look for to fill the vacancy of Bourey's departure?
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|23 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,504,273
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Well Well
|8,054
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|8 hr
|Georgie-Porgie
|2,367
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|19 hr
|lol
|32
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Black mom
|63,481
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Thu
|WatchHim
|19
|church of satan
|Wed
|Norbert of Norview
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC