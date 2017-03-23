VA: HRT Lays Out Budget Plan; Will Discuss Deferring October Fare Increase
March 24--Hampton Roads Transit says it's tightening its belt and making structural, personnel and process changes to avoid another multimillion-dollar budget overrun like the recent $5.3 million impact to cities. HRT CEO William Harrell said he's working to whittle that number in the next three months before the fiscal year ends in June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,508,404
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|17
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Dudley
|8,065
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Bbzzoo
|63,543
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Wed
|Kathy R
|40
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Mar 21
|Martin garey
|25
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Mar 21
|MelissaT
|2,369
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC