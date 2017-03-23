VA: HRT Lays Out Budget Plan; Will Di...

VA: HRT Lays Out Budget Plan; Will Discuss Deferring October Fare Increase

March 24--Hampton Roads Transit says it's tightening its belt and making structural, personnel and process changes to avoid another multimillion-dollar budget overrun like the recent $5.3 million impact to cities. HRT CEO William Harrell said he's working to whittle that number in the next three months before the fiscal year ends in June.

