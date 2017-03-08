TV Star/Comedienne Cocoa Brown Perfor...

TV Star/Comedienne Cocoa Brown Performing at Houston Improv

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: PRLog US Entertainment

March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- TV Star/Comedienne COCOA BROWN will be returning to Houston Improv Comedy Club with her hilarious stand-up act on Wednesday, March 22 - Thursday, March 23, 2017. Cocoa Brown, who fans call "The Truth", is currently starring alongside Jerry Seinfeld, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart and Amy Schumer in the documentary "Dying Laughing", which was released theatrically on Friday, February 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Ms Sassy 1,505,443
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Fair Game 63,493
News Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08) 18 hr Meli1981 28
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 20 hr Me-n-yo-mama 840
News Williamsburg police increasing crosswalk patrols (Nov '08) 20 hr Ayers 4
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 20 hr Ayers 2,368
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) 22 hr Martin garey 15
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,155 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC