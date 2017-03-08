TV Star/Comedienne Cocoa Brown Performing at Houston Improv
March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- TV Star/Comedienne COCOA BROWN will be returning to Houston Improv Comedy Club with her hilarious stand-up act on Wednesday, March 22 - Thursday, March 23, 2017. Cocoa Brown, who fans call "The Truth", is currently starring alongside Jerry Seinfeld, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart and Amy Schumer in the documentary "Dying Laughing", which was released theatrically on Friday, February 24, 2017.
