Trump to visit private school to promote school choice
President Donald Trump walks across the tarmac at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Va., Thursday, March 2, 2017 after arriving on Air Force One for his first visit to the Hampton Roads area since taking office in January. The purpose of his visit was to deliver a speech in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier Ford at Newport News Shipbuilding.
Newport News Discussions
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|RoxLo
|1,501,094
|Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|Martin garey
|11
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|63,447
|Trump to visit private school to promote school...
|11 hr
|Sean Spicer
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|12 hr
|dlphngrl3
|35
|How is Judy Sawyer still a realtor?
|18 hr
|Channel10
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Fri
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,034
