Trump to visit private school to prom...

Trump to visit private school to promote school choice

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily News-Record

President Donald Trump walks across the tarmac at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Va., Thursday, March 2, 2017 after arriving on Air Force One for his first visit to the Hampton Roads area since taking office in January. The purpose of his visit was to deliver a speech in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier Ford at Newport News Shipbuilding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min RoxLo 1,501,094
News Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07) 1 hr Martin garey 11
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Texxy the Indepen... 63,447
News Trump to visit private school to promote school... 11 hr Sean Spicer 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) 12 hr dlphngrl3 35
How is Judy Sawyer still a realtor? 18 hr Channel10 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Fri Patriot AKA Bozo 8,034
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,257 • Total comments across all topics: 279,301,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC