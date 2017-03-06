Trump Calls for 12-Carrier Navy, Promises Rebuilt Military
President Donald J. Trump today promised to rebuild the U.S. military and called for a 12-carrier Navy during a visit to the future USS Gerald R. Ford in Newport News, Virginia. Trump addressed the pre-commissioning unit of the Navy's newest aircraft carrier on the ship's hangar deck.
