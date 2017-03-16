Trump budget blueprint a mixed impact...

Trump budget blueprint a mixed impact for Virginia Peninsula

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

President Donald Trump 's preliminary budget proposal promises big money, with few details, for the Peninsula's biggest economic motors - shipbuilding and the military - but proposes cuts that indicate how closely and unexpectedly federal spending is interwoven with daily life here. The biggest increase, $54 billion for the Department of Defense , includes a commitment to increase the fleet, but no specifics on timing or mention of the promise he made in his visit to Newport News Shipbuilding for a 12th aircraft carrier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Realtime 1,506,873
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,515
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) 16 hr Barbara P 37
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) Mar 14 Martin garey 16
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Mar 14 Dudley 8,058
taylor Slemp Mar 14 right 1
News Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08) Mar 12 Meli1981 28
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,687 • Total comments across all topics: 279,616,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC