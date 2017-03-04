Trump administration expands counter-...

Trump administration expands counter-terrorism missions in Yemen against Al Qaeda

More than two years after a multi-sided civil war erupted inside Yemen that allowed Al Qaeda 's local franchise to amass power and seize territory, President Trump has directed the Pentagon to embark on a complicated counter-terrorism campaign. Trump's decision, just six weeks into his presidency, intends to reverse the largely unchecked expansion across southern Yemen of the group, Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.

