Traffic stop leads to assault, weapons arrest Read Story Staff
Newport News Police say a man faces charges after he allegedly tried to flee from officers during a traffic stop. Detectives say that shortly after 10:30 Monday night, patrol officers pulled over a vehicle on 28th Street and Orcutt Avenue for a defective license plate light.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|25 min
|ritedownthemiddle
|1,502,834
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|41 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,475
|Trump Calls for 12-Carrier Navy, Promises Rebui...
|3 hr
|okimar
|2
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Into The Night
|8,044
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|8 hr
|Martin garey
|12
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|12 hr
|Twilight
|837
|Drugs
|Sun
|Matty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC