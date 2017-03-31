Today marks 1 year since Trooper Chad Dermyer was killed at Richmond bus station
It was one year ago today that Virginia State Trooper Chad Dermyer was killed at the Greyhound Bus Station in Richmond. Earlier this month, Gov. McAuliffe approved legislation that would change the name of the State Route 143 Bridge over I-64 in Newport News to, "Trooper Chad Phillip Dermyer Memorial Bridge."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|No Surprize
|1,510,876
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|63,600
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,117
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|18 hr
|Coral942
|47
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Mike
|982
|Happy Thanksgiving... (Nov '08)
|Wed
|Martin garey
|2
|Williamsburg police increasing crosswalk patrols (Nov '08)
|Mar 28
|Martin garey
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC