Third suspect arrested in connection to November 2016 Newport News homicide
Marqui Rishawn Pittman - charged with Robbery, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony X 2, Possession of Firearm by non-violent Felon and Accessory after the fact in felony Marqui Rishawn Pittman was taken into custody Thursday on Booker Street in Hampton. He has been charged with Robbery, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a non-violent Felon, and Accessory after the fact in a felony.
