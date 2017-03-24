Third suspect arrested in connection to November 2016 Newport News homicide

Marqui Rishawn Pittman - charged with Robbery, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony X 2, Possession of Firearm by non-violent Felon and Accessory after the fact in felony Marqui Rishawn Pittman was taken into custody Thursday on Booker Street in Hampton. He has been charged with Robbery, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a non-violent Felon, and Accessory after the fact in a felony.

