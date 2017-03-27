Teen struck by train in Newport News

Teen struck by train in Newport News

6 hrs ago

A 16-year-old boy was struck by a train near Oyster Point Road and Arboretum Way on Monday, according to Newport News police spokeswoman Jamie Bastas. A 16-year-old boy was struck by a train near Oyster Point Road and Arboretum Way on Monday, according to Newport News police spokeswoman Jamie Bastas.

