Teen struck by train in Newport News
A 16-year-old boy was struck by a train near Oyster Point Road and Arboretum Way on Monday, according to Newport News police spokeswoman Jamie Bastas. A 16-year-old boy was struck by a train near Oyster Point Road and Arboretum Way on Monday, according to Newport News police spokeswoman Jamie Bastas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|54 min
|Mothra
|63,572
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,509,496
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|1 hr
|Todd
|124
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Into The Night
|8,074
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Mar 23
|Martin garey
|17
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|Kathy R
|40
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Mar 21
|Martin garey
|25
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC