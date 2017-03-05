Suspect leads trooper on high-speed chase over 40 miles down I-295, I-64
The suspect who led state police on a high-speed chase that spanned more than 40 miles was arrested after he crashed into a car on I-64 in Williamsburg Sunday morning. Sgt. Steve Vick with Virginia State Police said a trooper tried to pull over 26-year-old Jamahl Bethea of Newport News for speeding along I-295 near the Creighton Road exit in Henrico County just after 9:30 a.m. The chase ended after just over 40 miles when Vick said the suspect crashed into another vehicle around mile marker 239.
