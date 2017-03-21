Surveillance video shows credit union...

Surveillance video shows credit union robber

22 hrs ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

An armed man robbed a woman before robbing a 1st Advantage Credit Union in Central Newport News Monday morning, according to city police reports. Police released this security camera video from the bank and ask that anyone with information on the robbery call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

