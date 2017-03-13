Store owner Lori Janke works in her store in Newport News, Va.,...
Store owner Lori Janke works in her store in Newport News, Va., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Janke opposes the proposed raising of the felony theft threshold that passed the Senate but was killed by the House this last legislative session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Canuk
|1,507,492
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|20 hr
|Think For Yourself
|63,528
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|22 hr
|Martin garey
|23
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Sun
|blaiseartis2
|39
|That girl
|Sun
|Hoodbang
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Cheech the Conser...
|8,059
|VIMS event explains how animals adapt (Jun '09)
|Sat
|Martin garey
|3
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC