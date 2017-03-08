Special Report: Aircraft carriers, ch...

Special Report: Aircraft carriers, championed by Trump, are vulnerable to attack

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Last week, President Donald J. Trump chose the deck of the newest U.S. aircraft carrier, the US$13 billion USS Gerald R. Ford, for a speech extolling his planned boost in military spending. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gets a briefing before he tours the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding facilities in Newport News, Virginia, U.S. March 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Earl 1,503,998
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,052
News Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08) 10 hr lol 32
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 20 hr NN kid 2,366
News Trump Calls for 12-Carrier Navy, Promises Rebui... Tue okimar 2
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) Mar 7 Martin garey 12
Drugs Mar 5 Matty 1
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,799 • Total comments across all topics: 279,452,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC